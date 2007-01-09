Discovery Fills Three Posts

Discovery Networks Group has filled three slots on its staff list.

Tom Cosgrove has been named senior VP of programming, Discovery Channel, Discovery Times Channel, The Science Channel and Military Channel. Also, Jeff Goldberg has been named VP, programming and scheduling, and Hannah Beckerman was tapped as director of development.

Said Jane Root, Discovery Networks executive VP and general manager, in a statement: “Discovery Networks is aggressively developing new genres and formats for our expanding programming slate across all of our networks. By streamlining production, development and scheduling, along with these three key appointments, we are deepening our relationships with producers and focusing on our ambition to constantly bring our viewers captivating, limitless television, across all of our networks.”

Cosgrove comes to Discovery from the TV Guide Channel, where he served as general manager, supervising daily programming, production, marketing, research, brand strategy and business affairs.

In his new post, Cosgrove will direct and manage programming activities for Discoveries' linear and new-media platforms, as well as overseeing operational and P&L planning, new business development and international programs. He will report to Root.

Prior to joining Discovery, Goldberg was a media consultant who advised communications companies such as Verizon Wireless and Qwest Broadband Services. He was also VP of program planning at Spike TV.

In his new role, Goldberg will oversee the long-term programming strategy for Discovery Channel, Discovery Times Channel, The Science Channel and Military Channel. He will report to Cosgrove.

Beckerman was previously commissioning editor for Channel 4 Television, helping to launch its digital service, More4.

In her new role, she will work out of the London office and create series, stunts, specials, franchises and other programming strategies for both U.S. and international. She will report to VP of Production and Development Peter Lovering.