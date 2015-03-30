Discovery Family Slates Dog-Themed Docu-Series

Discovery Family said Monday it had ordered a new unscripted series about shelter-dog starmaker Bill Berloni, and used the announcement to mention for the first time its new month-long, dog-themed programming event, "Pawgust," scheduled for this summer.

The series, From Wags to Riches With Bill Berloni (working title), will follow Berloni — the noted theatrical animal trainer who found and trained the first Sandy for the original Broadway production of Annie — at work and at home with his family and their menagerie.

On the job, Berloni is a trainer specializing in humane techniques as well as an activist dedicated to pet rescue. As director of animal training and behavior for the Humane Society of New York, he specializes in matching the right humans to the right animals. At home in Connecticut, he's leader of a pack including his wife, Dorothy, daughter Jenna and their menagerie of 26 pets that have retired to the Berloni Family Farm after their show biz careers.

