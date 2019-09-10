Discovery Expands Ad Attribution With Data From Dolan’s 605

Discovery said it will be using data from measurement company 605 to gauge TV advertising’s impact on branding and sales.

The companies said that with 605, Discovery will be able to provide clients with full-funnel attribution metrics at census scale.

605, started by Dolan Family Ventures, gets data using MVPD set-top data and automated content recognition technology. With 605's and Discovery's data sources, about 40 million households will be providing information about consumer behavior, the companies said.

“We are excited to work with the 605 team to bring full-funnel attribution to market for our clients. It’s critical to look beyond sales attribution and measure the impact of a campaign across the funnel,” said Keith Kazerman, executive VP, digital sales, advanced advertising and research at Discovery. “We consider full-funnel attribution a natural extension of Engage’s outcome-based ad optimization services, on an expanded national deterministic scale thanks to our combined footprint with 605’s multi-source viewership dataset. Together with 605, our team can put these insights into action, both in service to our customers and to advance the industry standard of outcome-based optimization.”

Discovery plans to offer attribution data through its Discovery Engage data-driven advertising targeting, data management and analytics platform. Commercial and campaign metrics include information from the top of the sales funnel (brand lift), mid-funnel (engagement) and bottom funnel (sales and return on ad spend).

“The combination of Discovery and 605’s viewership datasets will extend full-funnel attribution measurement to a national scale the industry has never seen before. The large viewership dataset not only supports high resolution, deterministic measurement, but allows for ongoing tracking of both brand and sales lift in a single, integrated solution,” said Ben Tatta, co-founder and president of 605.