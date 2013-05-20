Discovery en Español: Introducing a New Programming Genre, Vroom

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013



STRATEGY: Speeding up this year with the introduction of a new, maleskewing car programming genre called 'Vroom.'



Discovery U.S. Hispanic is looking to draw more male viewers and plans to use a new genre, "Vroom"—which refers to cars, a key passion for many men—to bring them in, according to general manager Ivan Bargueiras. The effort will include original productions such as El Rey del Low Rider, a docuseries about a familyowned custom car shop in Los Angeles; Texas Chrome, a reality series following a big-rig trucking business; and Aventura 4x4, a challenge show that puts two hosts in the wilderness with use of their cars being the only means to help them survive.



The net is also ramping up soccer programming leading into the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. Armando del Mundial (Building the World Cup) will showcase Brazil's preparation. Soccer Lab is a studio-based series hosted by a journalist and scientist that will answer questions about the game's mechanics. Original series Acceso Exclusive: Los Tuzos del Pachuca will return for a second season to explore the Mexican soccer club's preseason training and tryouts.



Discovery en Español's signature subgenres, "adrenaline" and "real-life drama," will also help the push for male viewers. Desafio x 2: Brasil (Dual Survivor Brazil) is an original series in which two vastly different survivalists are brought to a dangerous area and tasked with finding civilization. Series dubbed for Spanish-speaking viewers are Bear Grylls: Escape From Hell and Manhunt.



Discovery U.S. Hispanic's family-oriented network, Discovery Familia, is putting the focus on health content with three new series focusing on the latest in health news. Two new parenting series also will join the network's slate, along with a new animated series aiming to teach children simple math skills added to the network's kids block.



