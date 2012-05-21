Discovery en EspañolGets in the Game

RELATED:

Discovery U.S. Hispanic will premiere its first game show on cable network Discovery en Español. Batalla de Ingenios (Battle of Wits) puts 12 contestants in an urban setting and challenges them to use their engineering skills to compete -- not for a monetary prize, but for a full year off of work.



"[Batalla de Ingenios] is more of a competition of the minds, with innovation and creativity, which really focuses on what we stand for as a brand," said Ivan Bargueiras, general manager of Discovery U.S. Hispanic.



Bargueiras added that "15%-20% of [Discovery U.S. Hispanic's] programming will be originally produced for both [the U.S. Hispanic and Latin American] markets." Original productions this year will include Hard Kicks, a series that capitalizes on the popularity of the upcoming FIFA World Cup with an hour-long look into professional soccer clubs; and Vivir Para Contarlo, which features survivors of accidents and disasters retelling their stories.



"The beauty of having a division that manages both the Latin American markets as well as our U.S. Hispanic markets is that we're able to leverage double-shoots," Bargueiras said of the network's ability to curate from Discovery Communications' vast library of content.



Series dubbed for Spanish-speaking viewers include the nature shows Norteamérica and Volando por el Mundo (Earth Flight). Also joining the lineup are Rinocerontes: Cacería Ilegal (Rhino Wars), Pescadores Extremos (Extreme Fisherman), Amor Asesino (Scorned: Love Kills), Hasta Que La Mafia Nos Separe (I Married a Mobster) and Fiebre del Oro (Gold Rush).



Discovery Familia, which is divided into a primetime block aimed at mothers and an early-morning block for preschoolers, will premiere the makeover-style series 10 Años Menos, which is based on the TLC show.



