DiscoveryEmployees Return to Work

One

day after a gunman terrorized employees at Discovery Communications headquarters

in Silver Spring, MD, staffers were welcomed back to work Thursday morning by

Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav, COO Peter Ligouri and founder and

chairman John Hendricks. The executives were on hand to greet employees as they

entered the glass-walled lobby, the very place where a gunman, explosives

strapped to his body, held three employees hostage for nearly four hours until

police shot and killed the man.

On Thursday morning, there was coffee, juice and muffins in the lobby. Executives presided over a town hall meeting before sending employees home at about 1 p.m. to get an early start on the long Labor

Day weekend.

Police completed

a sweep of the building for additional explosives Wednesday night. And David

Leavy, Discovery Communications executive VP of communications and corporate

affairs, said the company is reviewing security procedures. But he noted that in

this case "security worked" since the gunman did not make it past

security, but took his hostages - three men, including one security guard

- in the building's lobby, which is open to the public.

One of the

hostages, Jim McNulty, posted a blog on the company's web site thanking

Montgomery County Police for "helping to get me and my fellow hostages

out safely."

"I

especially want to thank Discovery for their support," he wrote, adding

that he would not talk about his ordeal in detail as the police investigation

is ongoing.

Leavy said the

company followed very specific evacuation procedures and worked with

authorities to ensure that employees and the children at the day care center in

the building were quickly and safely evacuated.

"This is a

very organized and disciplined company," he said. "And in this

situation that discipline saved lives."

Montgomery

County police identified the gunman as James J. Lee, a radical

environmentalist who had staged at least one demonstration outside Discovery

headquarters in 2008 for what he believed was the network's dearth of

programming about environmental dangers including global warming and

over-population. During that protest, he paid homeless people to carry signs

and threw wads of cash into the air. News footage of that event -

replayed by ABC Silver Spring affiliate WJLA - shows throngs of people

scrambling for the money. Lee was charged with disorderly conduct and ordered to

stay 500 feet away from Discovery headquarters as part of his probation, which

ended two weeks before the incident.

In court and on his website, Save the Planet Protest, Lee inveighed against

Discovery content including multiple-birth programs Kate Plus 8 and 19

Kids and Counting, which air on TLC. Lee said the network should air

"programs encouraging human sterilization and infertility."