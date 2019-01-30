Discovery Elevates Cindy Mori to Global Talent Development Role

Discovery Inc. said it has named veteran talent relations executive Cindy Mori as VP of global talent management and corporate talent development, based in Los Angeles.

Mori has three decades of experience cultivating world-class talent through her industry-wide relationships in all areas of the entertainment, news, literary and sports worlds. Her background with OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network and the Harpo brand includes producing, booking, negotiation and development roles in which she has worked with top directors, agents, managers, publicists, movie studios, broadcast and cable networks, music labels and production companies. She will report to Discovery EVP, global talent management and brand strategy & operations, Discovery & Factual Jennifer Williams.

“It’s easy to see why Cindy has been so successful in this business; she’s not only sharp and resourceful, she has an approachable and authentic nature,” Williams said in a statement. “As we continue to bring remarkable stories to our audiences, Cindy’s deep celebrity contacts will help us deliver next-level talent to our biggest shows and brands across the portfolio, delighting viewers around the world.”

During her tenure with Oprah, Mori secured high-level exclusives, contributed to award-winning programs, and was responsible for assembling talent and executing large scale events, like the Black-Eyed Peas flash mob on Michigan Avenue, the Olympic Salute show when 176 Olympic athletes gathered in Millennium Park, and the talent-filled Oprah Show Finale at The United Center. She began her television career as an associate producer for CNN in Washington, D.C. and a segment producer at ABC News in New York.

“Working with Oprah and team has been such an incomparable experience, and I’m honored to be able to continue working with her and OWN while branching out to these other amazing Discovery brands,” Mori said in a statement. “It’s exciting to consider the possibilities with talent across all the company’s growing platforms.”