Discovery Education Wins 2015 Citizen Award

The U.S. Chamber Foundation Corporate Citizenship Center named Discovery Education a 2015 Citizens Award recipient.

Discovery Education won the accolade for Best Corporate Steward — Small and Middle-Market Business.

Additional Citizens Awards recipients include IBM for Best Corporate Steward — Large Business; GE Foundation for Best Commitment to Education Program; Citi Foundation for Best Community Improvement Program; UPS for Best Disaster Response & Community Resilience Program; Kate Spade & Company for Best Economic Empowerment Program; Shell for Best Environmental Stewardship Program and xylem for Best Health & Wellness Program.

“The winners of the 2015 Citizens Awards illustrate how every day businesses do well by doing good. It’s an honor to recognize these exceptional companies as we celebrate 16 years of corporate citizenship excellence," said Marc DeCourcey, VP, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

Recipients were named during the 16th annual Citizens Awards celebration earlier in October.