Discovery to Distribute NWD Docs

Discovery Enterprises International (DEI) has announced that it will distribute seven documentary films from the New World Distribution (NWD) programming catalogue.

Under the terms of the deal, DEI will have worldwide rights to sell first window rights to international broadcasters, including Discovery's global channels.

"Discovery Enterprises International is pleased to be working with New World Distribution to expand our growing catalog of feature length programs," said Elliot Wagner, VP of DEI, in a statement. "These exceptional films are a natural fit for DEI's product catalogue, and we look forward to sharing them with our clients and viewers around the world."

The new titles include The Cold War and Beyond, A Deeper Shade of Blue, Just Like Us, Chasing Rainbows, BBoy for Life, Running Dry and Morenita.