Discovery Digital Moves ‘Cash Cab’ Game Show to Elevator

Cash Lift, a new digital series based on Discovery’s Cash Cab show, has been launched exclusively on Discovery Go and Facebook Watch.

In the new series, produced by Group Nine Media, the hosts, comedians Alex Weber and Zainab Johnson, quiz unsuspecting guests as they step into an elevator. Correct answers win cash and the value of the questions increase as the elevator rises.

Cash Cab airs Sundays on Discovery Channel.

“After the success we had working with Group Nine Studios on Shark Week, we were excited to see what our next collaboration would be,” said Fred Graver, senior VP, original content and social, Discovery Communications. “I am thrilled that we were able to work together to create Cash Lift and have the chance to expand the popularity of Cash Cab on new platforms and introduce the series’ concept to a new generation of viewers.”

Group Nine Media formed in late 2016 by merging The Dodo, Thrillist, NowThis & Seeker, with a $100M investment from Discovery.

“We’re really excited to have developed Cash Lift for Discovery Digital, which is fun, engaging, complementary IP for Discovery Channel’s hit show Cash Cab, said Suzanne Kolb, chief brand officer at Group Nine Media. “The collaboration and partnership between Group Nine Studios and Discovery Digital has already proven to be a success with our Shark Week Snapchat show this summer and we can’t wait to continue developing new IP for them.”