Discovery Debuts U.S.-Mexico Border Series ‘Border Live’ Dec. 5

Discovery depicts the work of law enforcement on the U.S.-Mexico border, and the lives of those who live and work in the region, on the series Border Live, which premieres Dec. 5. There will be six episodes. Bill Weir, CNN anchor and correspondent, hosts.

“The U.S.-Mexico border has been the focus of our national dialogue over the last several years. Our goal with this project is to shine a light on epic stories through immersive experiences, and we will turn that lens on one of the biggest and most important stories of our time,” said Nancy Daniels, chief brand officer, Discovery & Factual.

Each week, Discovery will broadcast live from its New York-based studio. Weir will track the action as it unfolds live from the border and will engage with experts across a range of issues. Crews will be embedded in the field with officers and special agents at key border sites from Nogales, Ariz., in the west to the Rio Grande Valley and points east.

Investigative journalist Lilia Luciano will also be immersed in the field. Luciano reports for Tegna’s KXTV Sacramento. She has hosted in Viceland and anchored on Univision.

Weir joined CNN late in 2013 after a decade at ABC News.

Border Live is produced for Discovery Channel by Lucky 8. For Lucky 8, Greg Henry, Kim Woodard, Isaac Holub, George Kralovansky, Ashley Adams, Anne Marie Gaynor and Andres Vasquez are executive producers. For Discovery Channel, Joseph Schneier, Joseph Boyle and Christina Bavetta executive produce.