Discovery Communications Announces 2011-12 Programming

Click here for complete coverage of the 2011 upfronts

Discovery Communications' networks unveiled their

programming plans for the 2011-12 season in advance of its upfront event in New

York Thursday afternoon. Highlights are broken out by network below:

Discovery Channel will launch four news series, including Penn & Teller's Secrets of the Universe,

where the world famous anti-magicians present 10 amazing stories, one of which

will be revealed as false at the end of the show. Other new Discovery series

are Best in the Business, which

showcases three average American jobs and people who excel at them; Swamp Brothers, about two brother who

run Florida's largest reptile sanctuary; and Life on a Wire, which follows Nik Wallenda and his famous circus

family "The Flying Wallendas."

TLC announced new spinoffs of its Say Yes to the Dress franchise, Say

Yes to the Dress: Bridesmaids and Randy

to the Rescue. New family programming includes Homecoming, hosted by Billy Ray Cyrus, that reunites soldiers with

their loved ones; and I Kid, where

comedian Brad Garrett will get kids to say funny things. TLC has also acquired

the U.K. series Big Fat Gypsy Wedding

and will develop an American adaptation.

Animal Planet will add 14 new series to its lineup,

including Romance is Dead, about a

family running a taxidermy shop in Romance, Ark.; Sweet Avenger, about a vegan baker; and Saved, featuring first-person accounts of how animals have

intervened to save people's lives.

Investigation Discovery has eight new series in development:

Real Crime/Reel Story hosted by Erin Brockovich, Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda, Real Streets Miami, Hostage: Do or Die, Hunting

Justice with William Phelps, Crimes

of Passion, Deadly Sins and

Unraveled: Countdown to a Kill. The new series will join 23 returning

series on I.D. in the 2011-12 season.

Recently-rebranded Science has renewed its hit series from Ricky Gervais, An Idiot Abroad, for a second season to

premiere in early 2012. In An Idiot

Abroad 2: The Bucket List, Gervais and Stephen Merchant send their friend

Karl Pilkington around the world to sample adventures to do before one dies. New

series for 2012 are Agent of Invention,

about the search for backyard inventors; Will

Wright Future Project, about history and the butterfly effect; and Weird Travel, about strange subcultures.

Discovery Fit & Health, which launched Feb. 1, has seven

new acquired titles set to premiere beginning in the fourth quarter 2011,

including the sixth season of forensic thriller Dr. G: Medical Examiner; Bizarre

ER, which tells stories of emergency room mishaps; and docu-drams Under 18and Under the Knife and Underage

and Having Sex.