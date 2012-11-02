Discovery Channel Plans 'Super Storm' Special

Discovery Channel's Curiosity

series will air Super Storm (working

title) on Nov. 18, looking at what caused Hurricane Sandy and the lessons

learned.

The episode will air at 9 p.m. in the U.S. and then across

Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

Curiosity will use

expert analysis and CGI and satellite imaging to show the creation of the

perfect storm and how to prepare for the next one. It will also incorporate

user-generated footage and stories of those who survived.

Super Storm is

produced by Darlow Smithson Productions for Discovery Channel.