Discovery Channel Plans 'Super Storm' Special
Discovery Channel's Curiosity
series will air Super Storm (working
title) on Nov. 18, looking at what caused Hurricane Sandy and the lessons
learned.
The episode will air at 9 p.m. in the U.S. and then across
Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.
Curiosity will use
expert analysis and CGI and satellite imaging to show the creation of the
perfect storm and how to prepare for the next one. It will also incorporate
user-generated footage and stories of those who survived.
Super Storm is
produced by Darlow Smithson Productions for Discovery Channel.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.