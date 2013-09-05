Discovery Channel Names Denise Contis Executive VP

Denise Contis was appointed executive VP, production and development at Discovery Channel - West Coast, announced Eileen O'Neill, group president of Discovery & TLC on Thursday.

Nancy Daniels, who previously held the position, was upped to general manager of TLC on Tuesday. Contis, who most recently served as senior VP of production and development at Discovery Channel, will assume her new duties on Sept. 9, reporting to O'Neill.

"Denise is a perfect fit for this position," said O’Neill. "Having worked on both Discovery and TLC, she’s a television executive who gets what both men and women of all ages want to see. Her track record of bringing quality programming to the Discovery family speaks for itself. I’ve worked with Denise for over six years now and I’m thrilled to grow this relationship and keep it going strong."

Since joining the company in 2008, Contis has helped launch Naked and Afraid, Fast N' Loud, Alaska: The Last Frontier, Yukon Men, and Deadliest Catch. She also supervised Skywire Live with Nik Wallenda, which aired on Discovery in June.