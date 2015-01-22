Discovery Channel Forms New York Production Unit

Discovery Channel is forming a New York-based production unit to be led by Matthew Kelly and Michael Sorensen, both currently based in Discovery’s Silver Spring, Maryland headquarters.

Sorensen and Kelly, both vice presidents of development and production, will head unscripted programming for the new unit. They will be joined in New York by John Hoffman, who was tapped in early January as executive VP of documentaries and specials for the network.

Other members of Discovery Channel development and production executives will continue to be based in Los Angeles and Maryland.

The New York expansion comes in the same month that Rich Ross officially joined Discovery Channel as the new president.