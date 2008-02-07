Discovery Channel Exploring the Human Body

Discovery Channel gave the green light to a four-part special exploring the human body. Human Body: Pushing the Limits, will debut on the network March 2.

According to the network, the special will explore “remarkable physical and mental feats performed during the most challenging times and situations.”

Human Body will feature interviews with people who have been through life-changing situations, such as a firefighter fighting thick smoke while entering a burning building and someone pinned beneath a half-ton boulder, as well as exploring some of the quirks of the human body, such as why fingers seem to move faster than thoughts.

Computer animations will provide a perspective as to what happens inside the body during the crisis situations.

Discovery will air the first two episodes March 2 from 9 p.m.-11 p.m., with the remaining two episodes airing at the same time March 9.