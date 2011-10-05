Discovery Channel and BBC to Co-Produce 'History of the World' Miniseries

Discovery Channel and BBC announced Wednesday the joint

production of a new eight-part series, History

of the World, set to premiere in 2013.

The series will explore the origins of human civilization,

spanning the ice age to the 21st century, with CGI technology and

on-location footage from five continents.

History of the

World is co-produced by Discovery Channel and BBC. Susan Winslow serves as

executive producer for Discovery; for BBC, Chris Granlund will serve as

executive producer with Kathryn Taylor as series producer.