Discovery Channel and BBC to Co-Produce 'History of the World' Miniseries
Discovery Channel and BBC announced Wednesday the joint
production of a new eight-part series, History
of the World, set to premiere in 2013.
The series will explore the origins of human civilization,
spanning the ice age to the 21st century, with CGI technology and
on-location footage from five continents.
History of the
World is co-produced by Discovery Channel and BBC. Susan Winslow serves as
executive producer for Discovery; for BBC, Chris Granlund will serve as
executive producer with Kathryn Taylor as series producer.
