Discovery to Build Streaming Platform with ProSiebenSat.1

Discovery and ProSiebenSat.1 said they plan to build a streaming video platform in Germany.

The platform will include 7TV, maxdome, the Eurosport Player and other content from local and Hollywood producers RTL, ARD and ZDF have been asked to join the platform to make it more attractive to consumers.

“This is an exciting next step in our strategy of reaching more viewers on more screens as the global leader in real life entertainment and international sports,” said Discovery CEO David Zaslav. “Together with ProSiebenSat.1, we are building a world class streaming service to nourish superfans in one of our most important international markets while also creating a new model for the future for viewers to enjoy their favorite content.”

The launch is scheduled for the first half of 2019 and the companies said they are aiming for 10 million users in the first two years.

"All of us want to watch the entertainment we love whenever, wherever and on any device - so I am really excited that ProSiebenSat.1 and Discovery are joining forces to create the number one German streaming platform - our aim is 10 million users in the first two years and we are putting very significant resources and investment with urgency into this effort,” said Max Conze, CEO of the ProSiebenSat.1 Group. “I am inviting RTL and ARD/ ZDF to join us so we can have one German champion. This is just the start of the journey, now we roll up our sleeves."

Since September 2017, ProSiebenSat.1 and Discovery Communications have offered joint content on 7TV, both as live streams and through extensive media libraries with: ProSieben,

"All our efforts are focused on understanding what viewers want and building the best, most user-friendly product for German audiences. We have a fast-growing team with experts from around the world and can’t wait to show our platform and services in the first half 2019,” said Alexandar Vassilev, CEO of 7TV.