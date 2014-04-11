Discovery to Broadcast Live From Mt. Everest

Discovery Channel will broadcast live from base camp at Mt. Everest for five nights beginning May 5, leading up to its Everest Jump Live event, the network announced Friday. The event, produced by NBC News’ Peacock Productions, will feature climber Joby Ogwyn leaping from the top of Mt. Everest.



Everest: Live From Base Camp will be hosted by Kyle Martino and Chris Jacobs, who will check in with Ogwyn throughout his climb.



“These nightly live programs will give viewers a chance to see what it’s like to actually be at Everest Base Camp – not just for Joby, but for all those who contribute to Everest’s unique culture,” said Eileen O'Neill, group president, Discovery, Science and Velocity Networks. “We’re incredibly excited to show viewers from around the globe what it’s like to be there—and to get a closer look at something that has never before been done.”