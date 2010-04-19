Discovery, BBC Go to The ‘Great Barrier Reef'
By Alex Weprin
Discovery Communications and BBC Worldwide, the commercial
arm of the British Broadcasting Corporation, are partnering once more for
another unique look at nature, this time focusing on Australia's
Great Barrier Reef.
The two have already partnered on the wildly successful Planet
Earth and Life, and are partners on two other upcoming documentary
series, Frozen Planet and Human Planet.
Also on board as co-producers for the Reef documentary are Australia's
Nine Network and Digital Dimensions.
The three part series Great Barrier Reef will premiere
in the U.S.
in 2012, with filming already underway. The two companies will be utilizing the
technology and filming techniques first developed for Planet Earth and
Life, which have drawn critical acclaim as giving new depth and detail to
nature.
The first episode will explain how the reef was formed, and
how it flourishes today, using technology to get a close look at the tiny
animals' key to its survival. The second episode will focus on a giant lagoon
located inside the reef, where the land meets the sea, and the third
installment will feature the remote outer reefs, which are rarely visited.
"The Great Barrier Reef
is one of the most iconic natural structures in the world," said Clark
Bunting, president and general manager, Discovery Channel and president,
Science Channel. "Joining forces with the BBC's Natural History Unit
and Digital Dimensions guarantees that Great Barrier
Reef will deliver on the best in storytelling, filmmaking and
innovative technology. Viewers will see this amazing living reef and the
creatures that inhabit it."
