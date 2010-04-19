Discovery, BBC Go to The ‘Great Barrier Reef'

Discovery Communications and BBC Worldwide, the commercial

arm of the British Broadcasting Corporation, are partnering once more for

another unique look at nature, this time focusing on Australia's

Great Barrier Reef.

The two have already partnered on the wildly successful Planet

Earth and Life, and are partners on two other upcoming documentary

series, Frozen Planet and Human Planet.

Also on board as co-producers for the Reef documentary are Australia's

Nine Network and Digital Dimensions.

The three part series Great Barrier Reef will premiere

in the U.S.

in 2012, with filming already underway. The two companies will be utilizing the

technology and filming techniques first developed for Planet Earth and

Life, which have drawn critical acclaim as giving new depth and detail to

nature.

The first episode will explain how the reef was formed, and

how it flourishes today, using technology to get a close look at the tiny

animals' key to its survival. The second episode will focus on a giant lagoon

located inside the reef, where the land meets the sea, and the third

installment will feature the remote outer reefs, which are rarely visited.

"The Great Barrier Reef

is one of the most iconic natural structures in the world," said Clark

Bunting, president and general manager, Discovery Channel and president,

Science Channel. "Joining forces with the BBC's Natural History Unit

and Digital Dimensions guarantees that Great Barrier

Reef will deliver on the best in storytelling, filmmaking and

innovative technology. Viewers will see this amazing living reef and the

creatures that inhabit it."