Discovery to Air One-Hour Special on bin Laden Death
Discovery Channel announced Monday that the network will air a one-hour special, Killing Osama bin Laden (Working Title) on May 15.
The
special will provide a detailed, "second-by-second" account of the
operation that led to the demise of the terrorist leader. Killing Osama bin Laden (WT)
will begin in 2010 with the gathering of crucial evidence and go right
up to his burial at sea. The special will utilize a team of local
reporters from across the world, fixers and cameras on the ground in
Abbottabad, Pakistan.
"Bringing
Osama bin Laden to justice is one of the biggest stories of our
country's lifetime," said Clark Bunting, president and GM, Discovery
Channel. "Discovery Channel's global reach, strong partnerships and
unique nonfiction storytelling ability allow us to delve deep into this
story and provide viewers with answers to the questions they are asking
as well as context and historical perspective."
Encore
airings will air on Discovery Communications' Military Channel, Science
Channel ID and Planet Green in the U.S. The special will also
air internationally within Discovery's portfolio of global networks.
