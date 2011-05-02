Discovery to Air One-Hour Special on bin Laden Death

Discovery Channel announced Monday that the network will air a one-hour special, Killing Osama bin Laden (Working Title) on May 15.

The

special will provide a detailed, "second-by-second" account of the

operation that led to the demise of the terrorist leader. Killing Osama bin Laden (WT)

will begin in 2010 with the gathering of crucial evidence and go right

up to his burial at sea. The special will utilize a team of local

reporters from across the world, fixers and cameras on the ground in

Abbottabad, Pakistan.

"Bringing

Osama bin Laden to justice is one of the biggest stories of our

country's lifetime," said Clark Bunting, president and GM, Discovery

Channel. "Discovery Channel's global reach, strong partnerships and

unique nonfiction storytelling ability allow us to delve deep into this

story and provide viewers with answers to the questions they are asking

as well as context and historical perspective."

Encore

airings will air on Discovery Communications' Military Channel, Science

Channel ID and Planet Green in the U.S. The special will also

air internationally within Discovery's portfolio of global networks.