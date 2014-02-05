Discovery to Air Ogwyn's Jump From Mount Everest

Discovery will air a live special featuring someone attempting an amazing and dangerous feat for the third consecutive year.

The network announced Wednesday that it will air wingsuit jumper Joby Ogwyn's leap off of the summit of Mount Everest, attempting the first wingsuit flight off the world's tallest mountain.

The two-hour special, Everest Jump Live will be preceded by two one-hour preshows documenting Ogwyn's training and preparations for the more than 29,000-ft. tall mountain. Ogwyn's wingsuit will be outfitted with cameras to give viewers a birds-eye view.

The special will air in May and will be also be broadcast to 224 countries and territories.

Discovery has seen some of its best ratings performances for this type of live event programming. The network drew 13 million viewers for tight-rope walker Nik Wallenda's crossing of the Grand Canyon last year and 4.2 million viewers for Felix Baumgartner's Space Jump in 2012.

"This is history in the making," said Eileen O'Neill, group president, Discovery and TLC Networks. "Discovery Channel continues to bring live broadcast events unlike anything you'll see on television—from Felix Baumgartner's world record for the highest space jump to Nik Wallenda's incredible tightrope walk across the Grand Canyon."

The live event is produced by Peacock Productions for Discovery with Gretchen Eisele, Colleen Halpin, Benjamin Ringe and Knute Walker serving as executive producers.