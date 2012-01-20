Discovery to Air Costa Concordia Special in Spring
Discovery Channel announced Friday it will premiere a
special in the spring analyzing the Costa Concordia disaster that claimed the
lives of 11 passengers aboard the Italian luxury cruise ship.
The special will examine the role of Captain Francesco
Schettino, who was arrested on preliminary charges including manslaughter and
abandoning ship. As salvage crews begin to work, Discovery will follow those who have
been charged with dealing with the remainder of the vessel.
"The world has been horrified and captivated by the real
life drama of the Costa Concordia disaster. With so many unanswered
questions, Discovery will piece together not only the immediate events but the
bigger story of what comes next in recovery and restoration," said Nancy
Daniels, executive VP, production and development, Discovery Channel.
