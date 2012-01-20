Discovery to Air Costa Concordia Special in Spring

Discovery Channel announced Friday it will premiere a

special in the spring analyzing the Costa Concordia disaster that claimed the

lives of 11 passengers aboard the Italian luxury cruise ship.

The special will examine the role of Captain Francesco

Schettino, who was arrested on preliminary charges including manslaughter and

abandoning ship. As salvage crews begin to work, Discovery will follow those who have

been charged with dealing with the remainder of the vessel.

"The world has been horrified and captivated by the real

life drama of the Costa Concordia disaster. With so many unanswered

questions, Discovery will piece together not only the immediate events but the

bigger story of what comes next in recovery and restoration," said Nancy

Daniels, executive VP, production and development, Discovery Channel.