Discovery Acquires Sarah Palin-Mark Burnett Series

Discovery Communications has acquired the U.S. and international rights

to Sarah Palin's Alaska, an eight-part documentary series about the former governor and Republican vice-presidential candidate and her home state of Alaska, according to a

statement about the program.

The series is

from Palin and

producer Mark Burnett, of Survivor and

The Apprentice fame, and will premiere on Discovery's TLC (the company did not specify a date or window).

the first time Burnett's Mark Burnett Productions has worked with

Discovery

since Eco-Challenge, which was his

first major reality show, and the precursor to Survivor. Eco-Challenge

ran on Discovery Channel from 1996-1999.

"Our family

enjoys Discovery's networks," said Palin in a statement.

"I look forward to working with Mark to bring the wonder and majesty of

Alaska to all Americans."

"Discovery

Communications is so excited to help Sarah Palin tell the story of

Alaska, and

to have a great documentary filmmaker in Mark Burnett helping to reveal

Alaskas powerful beauty as it has never been filmed, and as told by one

of the

state's proudest daughters," said Peter Liguori, Chief Operating Officer,

Discovery Communications, in a statement.