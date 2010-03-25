Discovery Acquires Sarah Palin-Mark Burnett Series
By Alex Weprin
Discovery Communications has acquired the U.S. and international rights
to Sarah Palin's Alaska, an eight-part documentary series about the former governor and Republican vice-presidential candidate and her home state of Alaska, according to a
statement about the program.
The series is
from Palin and
producer Mark Burnett, of Survivor and
The Apprentice fame, and will premiere on Discovery's TLC (the company did not specify a date or window).
The series is
the first time Burnett's Mark Burnett Productions has worked with
Discovery
since Eco-Challenge, which was his
first major reality show, and the precursor to Survivor. Eco-Challenge
ran on Discovery Channel from 1996-1999.
"Our family
enjoys Discovery's networks," said Palin in a statement.
"I look forward to working with Mark to bring the wonder and majesty of
Alaska to all Americans."
"Discovery
Communications is so excited to help Sarah Palin tell the story of
Alaska, and
to have a great documentary filmmaker in Mark Burnett helping to reveal
Alaskas powerful beauty as it has never been filmed, and as told by one
of the
state's proudest daughters," said Peter Liguori, Chief Operating Officer,
Discovery Communications, in a statement.
