Discovery Acquires BBC's 50% Global Stake In Animal Planet, Liv For $156 Million

Globally, the BBC and Discovery Communications are ending a joint

venture arrangement for a pair of networks. In North America, the

parties are staying together from a programming perspective for a couple

of more years.

BBC Worldwide is selling to Discovery its 50%

interest in the global TV channels joint venture Animal Planet and Liv,

formerly dubbed People+Arts for $156 million.

The BBC had sold its 20% in Animal Planet in the U.S. in 2006, but had retained its stake in the service operating in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Animal

Planet is a global channel brand reaching nearly 250 million cumulative

subscribers in more than 170 markets across Europe, Asia and Latin

America. Liv is a general entertainment channel brand reaching 24

million cumulative subscribers in 33 Latin American markets.

