Discovery Names Jane Latman General Manager at Travel Channel

Discovery named Jane Latman as general manager of Travel Channel, one of the networks Discovery acquired when it bought Scripps Networks Interactive.

Latman will continue to serve as executive VP, development and research for Investigation Discovery and American Heroes Channel, and as general manager of Destination America.

Travel Channel didn’t have a general manager. The executives who had been in charge of programming at Travel Channel—Allison Page and Courtney White--were promoted to senior posts at HGTV and Food Network.

Those networks also used to be Scripps networks and are overseen by former Scripps executive Kathleen Finch, now Discovery’s Chief Lifestyle Brands Officer.

Earlier this month, Discovery Group president Henry Schlieff was put in charge of Travel Channel. Schlieff, who reports to Finch, also runs ID, American Heroes and Destination America.

“Jane is an unrivaled force in the television industry whose visionary creativity, natural leadership skills and passionate belief in collaboration make her one of the most, deservedly, respected executives in the industry,” said Schleiff. “I’m continually impressed by her ability to cultivate content that converts viewers into passionate fans – and, move a brand forward – a trait that will undoubtedly make her a successful steward at Travel Channel.”

Latman gets credit for creating programming that has powered ID from being the 50-ranked network a decade ago to number one among women 25 to 54 years old now.

She joined Discovery in 2003.