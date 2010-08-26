Discover Catches Orange Bowl Sponsorship
Discover Financial Services has signed on as title sponsor
for college football's Orange Bowl, which will be televised by ESPN.
Under the deal announced Thursday, the game will be known as
the Discover Orange Bowl from 2011 to 2014.
Federal Express previously had been the sponsor of the game.
Discover will also be the title sponsor of the 2013 BCS
National Championship Game, which will be held at the Orange Bowl in South
Florida.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. It includes
multi-media integration of Discover as part of ESPN's coverage and
marketing of college football during the regular season.
Under a new arrangement, the five big post-season college
football bowl games, including the BCS National Championship game, will be
carried by ESPN beginning this year.
Allstate has renewed as title sponsor of the 2011-2014
Allstate Sugar Bowls and the 2012 Allstate BCS National Championship
Game.
"Discover is passionate about college football and
committed to activating their Orange Bowl sponsorship in a meaningful
way," said Ed Erhardt, president, ESPN customer marketing and sales.
"Their season-long, multi-media engagement, culminating with the Discover
Orange Bowl, will provide a platform from which they can create a truly
impactful experience for fans and unique rewards for their cardmembers."
In addition to sponsoring the the Orange Bowl and
sponsorship of the BCS, Discover is investing in college football through
sponsorships with Notre Dame football on NBC and the Big Ten Network.
