Discover Catches Orange Bowl Sponsorship

Discover Financial Services has signed on as title sponsor

for college football's Orange Bowl, which will be televised by ESPN.

Under the deal announced Thursday, the game will be known as

the Discover Orange Bowl from 2011 to 2014.

Federal Express previously had been the sponsor of the game.

Discover will also be the title sponsor of the 2013 BCS

National Championship Game, which will be held at the Orange Bowl in South

Florida.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. It includes

multi-media integration of Discover as part of ESPN's coverage and

marketing of college football during the regular season.

Under a new arrangement, the five big post-season college

football bowl games, including the BCS National Championship game, will be

carried by ESPN beginning this year.

Allstate has renewed as title sponsor of the 2011-2014

Allstate Sugar Bowls and the 2012 Allstate BCS National Championship

Game.

"Discover is passionate about college football and

committed to activating their Orange Bowl sponsorship in a meaningful

way," said Ed Erhardt, president, ESPN customer marketing and sales.

"Their season-long, multi-media engagement, culminating with the Discover

Orange Bowl, will provide a platform from which they can create a truly

impactful experience for fans and unique rewards for their cardmembers."

In addition to sponsoring the the Orange Bowl and

sponsorship of the BCS, Discover is investing in college football through

sponsorships with Notre Dame football on NBC and the Big Ten Network.