DiSanto To Leave MTV
MTV president of programming Tony DiSanto, the architect of MTV's breakout hit Jersey Shore
and network programming executive Liz Gateley are leaving the
Viacom-owned network to create their own independent production company.
DiSanto and Gateley are expected to form a new production company DiGa, according to Variety.
DiSanto,
a 20-year MTV veteran, is responsible for the development of the
network's reality-driven lineup, including such hits as Jersey Shore, Teen Mom and The Hills. After
several years of declining ratings, DiSanto has guided the network to a
ratings renaissance -- the network ‘s third quarter ratings were up
30% over the same period a year ago and that to date ratings are up 14%
this year.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.