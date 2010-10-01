DiSanto To Leave MTV

MTV president of programming Tony DiSanto, the architect of MTV's breakout hit Jersey Shore

and network programming executive Liz Gateley are leaving the

Viacom-owned network to create their own independent production company.

DiSanto and Gateley are expected to form a new production company DiGa, according to Variety.



DiSanto,

a 20-year MTV veteran, is responsible for the development of the

network's reality-driven lineup, including such hits as Jersey Shore, Teen Mom and The Hills. After

several years of declining ratings, DiSanto has guided the network to a

ratings renaissance -- the network ‘s third quarter ratings were up

30% over the same period a year ago and that to date ratings are up 14%

this year.

