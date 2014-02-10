DirecTV, WeatherNation Brainstorm New Services

With Weather Channel blacked out in a carriage fee dispute, DirecTV and WeatherNation announced new customized services, including one offering conditions in specific zip codes and another responding to severe weather.

“We realize that having instant access to local weather is important to our customers and are proud to partner with WeatherNation on these great new services, which will provide more in-depth local and severe weather coverage than any other TV provider,” said Dan York, DirecTV’s chief content officer. “We also look forward to an array of additional new enhancements to WeatherNation on DirecTV that will be announced in the coming weeks.”

DirecTV will provide "Local Weather Now," which offers two ways for subscribers to access weather information in their zip code. Beginning Monday, customers tuned to WeatherNation will be able to push the red button on their remote to get local weather and forecasts. Later this week, local forecasts will be integrated into the channel feed every 10 minutes.

The new severe weather mix feature will launch in March. During major weather events the channel will offer six sources of weather information including coverage from local broadcast stations, live radar, national news network weather coverage, and advisories from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“The Severe Weather Mix and Local Weather Now services will utilize cutting-edge technology, compelling graphics, expert forecasting ability and story-telling skills to quickly and conveniently communicate complex patterns and explain weather phenomena to viewers at home,” said Michael Norton, president of WeatherNation TV. “We are committed to reliable, consistent, round-the-clock weather information that is meteorologically accurate.”

The Weather Channel, off DirecTV since Jan. 14, provides local forecasts and extensive coverage of storms.