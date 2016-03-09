DirecTV Tees Up 4K Broadcast From Masters

AT&T said that DirecTV will provide live 4K ultra high definition broadcast coverage of parts of the Masters Golf Tournament.

“Golf’s premier event deserves the best viewing experience that 4K UHD on DirecTV provides,” said Dan York, chief content officer, AT&T Entertainment Group. “Once you see it in 4K on DirecTV, it’s going to be tough to see it any other way – unless you’re there in person.”

Coverage on the DirecTV 4K channel will feature all four rounds of tournament play (April 7-10 from approximately 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. EDT) at Amen Corner, where the 11th, 12th and 13th holes at Augusta National meet and the backdrop to some of the most exciting moments in golf history.

To watch, viewers will need a DirecTV ultimate or premier package subscription with an authorized 4K customer account, the latest Genie HD DVR and either a DirecTV Read TV or a compatible 4K TV connected to the latest 4K Genie Mini.