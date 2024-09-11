DirecTV Stream Adds Customized User Profiles

DirecTV Stream and DirecTV via Internet subscribers will finally have access to customized user profiles, the pay TV operator said Wednesday.

After adding a new profile, users will gain access to a customizable TV experience, including the ability to bookmark their favorite shows and sports teams, on-demand purchases and receive customized homepage carousel recommendations.

In addition to the primary account, users can make four additional profiles which (unlike the primary profile) can be changed or deleted at any time.

The new function was first teased back in June, when DirecTV said it would introduce user profiles “by the end of 2024.”

User profiles have been standard equipment in steaming for a decade, but DirecTV has finally caught up.

“The growing fragmentation of content across multiple apps and video services means it is increasingly more difficult for customers, especially with multiple at-home users, to find the shows and games they want,” said Devin Merrill, senior VP for product marketing for DirecTV, in a statement.

User profiles, he added, "declutters the experience by providing users in the same household who stream DIRECTV with a personalized view of the entertainment or sports content they love all in one place.”