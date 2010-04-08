DirecTV Sponsoring Commercial Free Block On MLB Network
By Alex Weprin
Satellite operator DirecTV has signed on to sponsor an
hour-long block of commercial-free programming on MLB Network. Solid 60
presented by DIRECTV will run on the channel Friday nights at 9:30 p.m.,
starting Apr. 9. The block will feature highlights, updates and live look-ins
at games. It will run as part of MLB Tonight, the network's nightly
studio show.
MLB Network chose the 9:30-10:30 p.m. hour as it is the time
of day when most MLB games are in progress.
"Solid 60 showcases the essence of MLB
Tonight in a one-hour format and demonstrates our commitment to providing
comprehensive coverage of all 30 MLB Clubs," said Tony Petitti, President and
CEO of MLB Network in a statement.
