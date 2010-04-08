DirecTV Sponsoring Commercial Free Block On MLB Network

Satellite operator DirecTV has signed on to sponsor an

hour-long block of commercial-free programming on MLB Network. Solid 60

presented by DIRECTV will run on the channel Friday nights at 9:30 p.m.,

starting Apr. 9. The block will feature highlights, updates and live look-ins

at games. It will run as part of MLB Tonight, the network's nightly

studio show.

MLB Network chose the 9:30-10:30 p.m. hour as it is the time

of day when most MLB games are in progress.

"Solid 60 showcases the essence of MLB

Tonight in a one-hour format and demonstrates our commitment to providing

comprehensive coverage of all 30 MLB Clubs," said Tony Petitti, President and

CEO of MLB Network in a statement.