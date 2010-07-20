DirecTV, Sony To Air Fourth, Fifth Seasons Of 'Damages'

For Damages, DirecTV is playing a "rescue me" gambit for Patty Hewes and the award-winning legal drama.

DirecTV and Sony Pictures will bring back the Glenn Close-starrer for 20 more episodes, constituting a fourth and fifth season for the series, which will bow on the top DBS provider's The 101 Network in 2011.

The new episodes will be produced early next year and feature two-time Emmy winner Close, reprising her role as the tough-minded Hewes, Emmy nominee for best supporting actress Rose Byrne in a drama, as well as the other principle characters.

Deal terms were not disclosed.

Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com