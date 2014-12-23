DirecTV Signs Broad Carriage Deal With Disney

DirecTV and the Walt Disney Co. said they agreed to a new multiyear carriage agreement covering a broad array of live, on-demand and streaming content.

The deal covers the renewal of Disney’s broadcast stations, cable networks such as ESPN and Disney channel. It adds networks including Fusion, Longhorn Network, ESPN Goal Line and Buzzer Beater. It also includes online and streaming content from Disney apps and networks, including the SEC Network.

The companies said they will explore new over-the-top opportunities. Disney already has an agreement with Dish’s upcoming over-the-top video product.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“This new agreement brings DirecTV’s already unmatched content offering and experience to a whole new level. It also allows both companies to evolve together into the future and gives DIRECTV customers a wide range of in-home and out-of-home viewing options to enjoy the broad collection of ESPN, Disney and ABC content,” Dan York, chief content officer of DirecTV said in a statement. “It’s an immense and exciting undertaking to work together to shape the future of content consumption and the possibilities are endless.”

The DirecTV-Disney deal comes at a time when Dish has been battling with programmers including Turner Broadcasting and 21st Century Fox’s Fox News.

“We have a stellar reputation for working in close collaboration with our distribution partners to strengthen the value of the multichannel video subscription. Our new agreement with DirecTV reinforces that approach and brings to a successful conclusion the renewal over the past several years of deals with each of our top ten affiliates,” said David Preschlack, executive VP, affiliate sales and marketing for Disney and ESPN Media Networks. “Not only will DirecTV customers continue to receive all the great content they currently have, but they will now be able to access it on digital platforms through our authenticated Watch products as well as receive new services as part of their subscription, including Fusion, Longhorn Network, ESPN Goal Line, ESPN Buzzer Beater and ESPN3 also on television.”