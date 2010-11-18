DirecTV To Run 'Damages' Seasons Starting In January

DirecTV this January will begin airing the first three seasons of the drama series Damages in a leadup to the premiere of the Glenn Close-starrer's fourth season next summer on the satellite service.



Damages, which stars Close in her Emmy Award-winning role as tough lawyer Patti Hughes, debuts uncut and commercial free on DirecTV's 101 channel beginning with its first season on Jan. 5, followed by the show's sophomore season April 6 and the third season May 25, said DirecTv officials.

The first three seasons of Damages aired on FX. DirecTV this past July acquired exclusive TV rights to the fourth and fifth seasons of the Sony Pictures-produced series.

