DirecTV Renews 'Rogue' for Second Season

DirecTV ordered a second season of its first original series

Rogue on Tuesday.

The renewal was for 10 episodes and will premiere sometime

next year. The series airs on DirecTV's Audience network, where the company has

previously aired new seasons of Friday Night Lights and Damages.

"We are thrilled that our first venture into original programming

resonated with our subscribers who enthusiastically tuned into Rogue each

week," said Chris Long, senior VP, entertainment and production, DirecTV.

"We look forward to bringing them another season of Rogue and the

chance to experience the next chapter in Grace's life."

Rogue stars Thandie Newton as morally and emotionally

conflicted undercover detective Grace Travis who searches for the truth about

her son's murder. It's from Entertainment One and Greenroom Entertainment.

DirecTV's second original series Full Circle

will debut this fall.