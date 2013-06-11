DirecTV Renews 'Rogue' for Second Season
DirecTV ordered a second season of its first original series
Rogue on Tuesday.
The renewal was for 10 episodes and will premiere sometime
next year. The series airs on DirecTV's Audience network, where the company has
previously aired new seasons of Friday Night Lights and Damages.
"We are thrilled that our first venture into original programming
resonated with our subscribers who enthusiastically tuned into Rogue each
week," said Chris Long, senior VP, entertainment and production, DirecTV.
"We look forward to bringing them another season of Rogue and the
chance to experience the next chapter in Grace's life."
Rogue stars Thandie Newton as morally and emotionally
conflicted undercover detective Grace Travis who searches for the truth about
her son's murder. It's from Entertainment One and Greenroom Entertainment.
DirecTV's second original series Full Circle
will debut this fall.
