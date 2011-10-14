DirecTV Readies First 3D Bull Riding Broadcast

On Oct. 30, DirecTV will deliver what it says is the first-ever 3D broadcast of professional bull riding.

That is the last day of the PBR World Championship.

"Watching a 1,500-pound bull do a full body-roll while a rider holds on couldn't be a more perfect example of why everyone should have a 3D TV in their home," said Chris Long, senior VP, DirecTV Entertainment. in announcing the broadcast.

The broadcast will be available on DirecTV's 24/7 3D channel, n3D (channel 103).