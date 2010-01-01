DirecTV, Rainbow Media/MSG Renew Carriage Contract

DirecTV nas reached a new carriage agreement with Rainbow Media and Cablevision's regional sports networks.

The

pact, covering Rainbow's national services, AMC, WeTV, IFC, Fuse and

Sundance Channel, as well as the regional sports services MSG and MSG

Plus, came just hours before the parties' contract was set to expire at

midnight on Dec. 31.

Officials

for DirecTV and Rainbow/MSG confirmed that Thursday night that the

"deal was done," without specifying financial details or the terms of

the renewal.

The agreement, according to sources familiar with the negotiations, does not include Wedding Central, the WE spin-off.

