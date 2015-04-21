DirecTV, Quincy Reach Retrans Deal

Less than a day after they went dark, about a dozen TV stations in six states owned by Quincy Newspapers are returning to DirecTV customers after the parties agreed to a retransmission consent deal.

Quincy stations in Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and West Virginia went dark to DirecTV customers at midnight central time on Tuesday. About 15 hours later, the channels were making their way back on the satellite giant’s lineup.

DirecTV had claimed that Quincy was asking a for a rate increase of up to three times what it had been paid in the past. At the time, Quincy said that it continued talks with the satellite provider and hoped to reach a resolution soon.

