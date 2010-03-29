DirecTV Puts On ESPN's 3D Glasses

DirecTV is pushing the 3DTV ball down the field, announcing it will

carry ESPN 3D -- which is promising to deliver at least 85 live sporting

events in the first year -- alongside the June launch of its three

dedicated 3D channels, which include a linear 3D channel dubbed "N3D."The

satellite operator's N3D channel will include programming from partners

AEG/AEG Digital Media, CBS, Fox Sports/FSN, Golden Boy Promotions,

HDNet, MTV, NBC Universal and Turner Broadcasting System. The channel

will be exclusively

sponsored by Panasonic for the first year.

DirecTV's two other dedicated 3D channels will be a 24/7 pay-per-view

channel and an on-demand movie channel.

To read the full story from Multichannel News, click here.