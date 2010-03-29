DirecTV Puts On ESPN's 3D Glasses
DirecTV is pushing the 3DTV ball down the field, announcing it will
carry ESPN 3D -- which is promising to deliver at least 85 live sporting
events in the first year -- alongside the June launch of its three
dedicated 3D channels, which include a linear 3D channel dubbed "N3D."The
satellite operator's N3D channel will include programming from partners
AEG/AEG Digital Media, CBS, Fox Sports/FSN, Golden Boy Promotions,
HDNet, MTV, NBC Universal and Turner Broadcasting System. The channel
will be exclusively
sponsored by Panasonic for the first year.
DirecTV's two other dedicated 3D channels will be a 24/7 pay-per-view
channel and an on-demand movie channel.
