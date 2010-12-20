DirecTV Promises Addressable National TV Advertising
DirecTV announced it has made a deal with a major media
buying agency that could eventually deliver $10 million worth of selected
commercials to individual homes with DVRs using addressable advertising
technology.
Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola, General Motors and other clients of Starcom
MediaVest Group might be able to ensure that relevant ads show up on the TV
screens of appropriate customers using the system, which will be tested in
2011.
DirecTV says once the testing is complete, it will deploy this addressable
advertising capability in about 10 million DVRs with 25 of the top-rated cable
networks.
Overall, DirecTV has 19 million customers in the U.S.
