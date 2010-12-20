DirecTV Promises Addressable National TV Advertising

DirecTV announced it has made a deal with a major media

buying agency that could eventually deliver $10 million worth of selected

commercials to individual homes with DVRs using addressable advertising

technology.

Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola, General Motors and other clients of Starcom

MediaVest Group might be able to ensure that relevant ads show up on the TV

screens of appropriate customers using the system, which will be tested in

2011.

DirecTV says once the testing is complete, it will deploy this addressable

advertising capability in about 10 million DVRs with 25 of the top-rated cable

networks.

Overall, DirecTV has 19 million customers in the U.S.