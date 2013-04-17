DirecTV Orders Original Scripted Series 'Full Circle'

DirecTV has greenlit its second original scripted series

with Full Circle, ordering ten

episodes slated to begin airing on the company's Audience network in fall 2013.

Full Circle, from

screenwriter Neil LaBute, follows a group of 11 people whose lives are

intertwined without their knowledge. LaBute will serve as writer and

coexecutive producer, with Nick Hamm, executive producer of DirecTV's other original

series Rogue, serving as executive

producer and director for Momentum TV.

"We are thrilled that our quest to provide our customers with

exclusive, original and daring programming led Audience to Full Circle and Neil LaBute," said Chris Long, senior VP, entertainment

and production, DirecTV."In dissecting how closely connected we all

are, Full Circle will take viewers on

a journey that will traverse the full range of human emotion. I know the series

will flourish under the stewardship of Neil and Nick Hamm."

Production will begin in early summer 2013 at DirecTV's Los

Angeles Broadcasting Center.