DirecTV Orders Original Scripted Series 'Full Circle'
DirecTV has greenlit its second original scripted series
with Full Circle, ordering ten
episodes slated to begin airing on the company's Audience network in fall 2013.
Full Circle, from
screenwriter Neil LaBute, follows a group of 11 people whose lives are
intertwined without their knowledge. LaBute will serve as writer and
coexecutive producer, with Nick Hamm, executive producer of DirecTV's other original
series Rogue, serving as executive
producer and director for Momentum TV.
"We are thrilled that our quest to provide our customers with
exclusive, original and daring programming led Audience to Full Circle and Neil LaBute," said Chris Long, senior VP, entertainment
and production, DirecTV."In dissecting how closely connected we all
are, Full Circle will take viewers on
a journey that will traverse the full range of human emotion. I know the series
will flourish under the stewardship of Neil and Nick Hamm."
Production will begin in early summer 2013 at DirecTV's Los
Angeles Broadcasting Center.
