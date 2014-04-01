DirecTV Orders First Comedy

DirecTV has ordered its first original comedy series, Things You Shouldn’t Say Past Midnight.

The series will air on DirecTV’s Audience Network later this year.

Based on Peter Ackerman’s play of the same name, Things You Shouldn’t Say Past Midnight examines modern-day relationships through the conceit that “nothing good happens after midnight.” The Los Angeles-set series was ordered for 10 episodes.

Things You Shouldn’t Say Past Midnight will be executive produced by Ackerman and Nick Hamm for Momentum TV. Production is set to begin in Los Angeles in May.