DirecTV Orders 20 More Episodes of ‘Kingdom’

Kingdom’s reign will go on for at least two more seasons, as DirecTV has ordered 20 additional episodes of the original series.

The new episodes will be split in half among seasons 2 and 3, with the first 10 set to air in fall 2015 and the next 10 in 2016. DirecTV’s Audience Network has already aired two episodes of Kindom's 10-episode first season. The Oct. 8 premiere was one of the most-watched shows on the network, according to DirecTV.

Kingdom was created by Byron Balasco (Detroit 1-8-7) and is produced by Endemol Studios.

“DirecTV could not be more thrilled by the response that last week’s premiere of Kingdom elicited from both critics and our viewers,” said Chris Long, senior VP original content and production, DirecTV. “The series very clearly resonated with DirecTV’s subscribers and we eagerly anticipate sharing these additional 20 episodes with them and further exploring the compelling world that Byron Balasco has created.”

The one-hour MMA drama stars Frank Grillo (Captain America: The Winter Soldier), Joanna Going (House of Cards), Nick Jonas, Matt Lauria (Friday Night Lights), Kiele Sanchez (The Purge) and Jonathan Tucker (Parenthood).

"I want to thank DirecTV and Endemol Studios for their passion and support for the show. I truly couldn't ask for better creative partners,” said Balasco, the showrunner and executive producer. “I'm excited to get back to work with my incredible cast and crew."