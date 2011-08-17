DirecTV To Offer NFL Sunday Ticket Package On PlayStation Consoles

DirecTV is adding the PlayStation 3 gaming console to its distribution playbook for its NFL Sunday Ticket To Go mobile service.

The satellite service said Wednesday that it will distribute its exclusive live game out-of-market package to both current DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket customers, as well as non-DirecTV football fans through PlayStation 3 video game consoles, joining Major League Baseball and the National Hockey League in offering games through the Sony-produced players.

Non DirecTV subscribers will pay in the neighborhood of $350 for the subscriber- authenticated based PlayStation offering while subscribers of the $300 Sunday Ticket package will get the service as part of the additional $50 NFL Sunday Ticket To-Go service, said the network.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.