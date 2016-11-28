DirecTV Now to Launch on November 30
AT&T said it has set Nov. 30 as the launch date of DirecTV Now, its new over-the-top -TV service, and introduced two other OTT services – FreeVIEW and Fullscreen.
DirecTV Now will support four bundle options – starting from more than 60 channels to more than 120 channels. The 100-plus channel bundle will start at $35 per month for a limited time.
