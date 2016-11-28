DirecTV Now to Allow Two Concurrent Streams Per Account

AT&T is expected to reveal all the details behind DirecTV Now later Monday, but a promotion for smart TVs and smartphones from LeEco sheds a bit more light on the emerging OTT-TV service.

According to this Black Friday promo from LeEco, spotted by Cord Cutter News, the DirecTV Now offering will limit two concurrent streams per account.

LeEco, which announced a $2 billion acquisition of TV maker Vizio in July, is featuring several smart TV and smartphone models that also include a three-month trial to DirecTV Now.

The small print on the DirecTV Now offer makes note of the cap on concurrent streaming per account, while also mentioning that consumers who partake in the three-month trial must create an account and use the redemption code by Feb. 1, 2017.

