DirecTV Now Adds Entertainment Studios Fare

DirecTV Now has added a couple of new over-the-top networks—Entertainment Studios' Comedy.TV and JusticeCentral.TV.

DirecTV Now, which launches later this month, will give consumers "the ability to stream more than 100 channels of DirecTV content on any device from a smartphone to a 55-inch TV starting at $35 a month with no annual contract, no credit check, no installation charges, no set-top box and, for AT&T mobile customers, no data charges," says DirecTV parent AT&T.

"We value our continued and expanding relationship with AT&T,” said Entertainment Studios CEO Byron Allen. “DIRECTV NOW customers will be able to enjoy watching our networks wherever they are at their convenience.”