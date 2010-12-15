DirecTV Muscles Up With ExerciseTV

DirecTV has added fitness video on demand service ExerciseTV to its programming lineup.

ExerciseTV On Demand, which offers cardio, dance, yoga and strength training workouts on a VOD basis, will reside on the satellite service's Cinema Plus platform, which offers subscribers 400 movie releases and 4,000 shows, movies and other content..

"DirecTV remains dedicated to bringing the most diverse, entertaining and enriching programming to our audience and the fitness-focused programming from ExerciseTV is a perfect addition," Todd Mathers, senior vice president of programming acquisition for DirecTV, said in a release. "ExerciseTV On Demand makes for a great workout partner and is available anytime, at the click of a button."

The deal puts ExerciseTV in front of 39 million digital homes, according to the network, whose owners include "Body by Jake's" Jake Steinfeld, Comcast, New Balance and Time Warner Cable.

