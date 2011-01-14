DirecTV May Rescue ‘Kennedys'

DirecTV is considering picking up The Kennedys miniseries that was pulled from History's schedule

last week, a DirecTV spokesperson confirmed Friday.

Showtime, which was considered a potential home for the controversial series

about the Kennedy presidential family, already passed on it earlier this week.

If the satellite service does indeed pick up the eight-part Kennedys, it will be the third such

series it has saved from cancellation. It also made deals for NBC's Friday Night Lights and FX's Damages when those networks passed on

renewals.