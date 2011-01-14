DirecTV May Rescue ‘Kennedys'
DirecTV is considering picking up The Kennedys miniseries that was pulled from History's schedule
last week, a DirecTV spokesperson confirmed Friday.
Showtime, which was considered a potential home for the controversial series
about the Kennedy presidential family, already passed on it earlier this week.
If the satellite service does indeed pick up the eight-part Kennedys, it will be the third such
series it has saved from cancellation. It also made deals for NBC's Friday Night Lights and FX's Damages when those networks passed on
renewals.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.